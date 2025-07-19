Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will a lane closure from 100m north of number 325 to 100m south of number 325 on Thursday, July 24 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required by BT Openreach for frame and cover.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will a lane closure from 100m north of Cloughwater Road to 100m south of Cloughwater Road on Thursday, July 24 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach for frame and cover.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

There will a lane closure from 1km north along Glenravel Road from No 23 to 1.6km north along Glenravel Road from No 23 on Friday, July 25 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach for frame and cover.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballymena Road, Cullybackey

There will be a continuous road closure from Charcoal Way to Teeshan Road from Thursday, July 24 at 10:00pm until Friday, July 25 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for NIR works at the level crossing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0062 Ballymena Road, B0062 Cullybackey Road, U2029 Woodtown Road, and U2028 Old Cullybackey Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from house number 148 to house number 155 on Thursday, July 24 from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

The closure is required for pole replacement.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Teeshan Road roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout from Wednesday, July 23 at 9:30am until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Larne Road roundabout to the Teeshan Road roundabout from Wednesday, July 23 at 9:30am until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a weekdays only lane closure from Fenaghy Road to Galgorm Road until Friday, August 22 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for roundabout improvements.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 20m on the left hand side of No.108 to 20m on the right hand side of No.108 until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballymena Road, Carnlough

There will be a lane closure from outside number 50 Ballymena Road to the junction with Stoney Hill until Wednesday, July 23 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.