Roadworks taking place in the Ballymena area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will a lane closure from 100m north of number 325 to 100m south of number 325 on Thursday, July 24 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required by BT Openreach for frame and cover.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will a lane closure from 100m north of Cloughwater Road to 100m south of Cloughwater Road on Thursday, July 24 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required by BT Openreach for frame and cover.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Glenravel Road, Ballymena
There will a lane closure from 1km north along Glenravel Road from No 23 to 1.6km north along Glenravel Road from No 23 on Friday, July 25 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required by BT Openreach for frame and cover.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Ballymena Road, Cullybackey
There will be a continuous road closure from Charcoal Way to Teeshan Road from Thursday, July 24 at 10:00pm until Friday, July 25 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for NIR works at the level crossing.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0062 Ballymena Road, B0062 Cullybackey Road, U2029 Woodtown Road, and U2028 Old Cullybackey Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Carnlough Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from house number 148 to house number 155 on Thursday, July 24 from 9:30am to 4:30pm.
The closure is required for pole replacement.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Teeshan Road roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout from Wednesday, July 23 at 9:30am until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for ERT upgrade.
Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Larne Road roundabout to the Teeshan Road roundabout from Wednesday, July 23 at 9:30am until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for ERT upgrade.
Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a weekdays only lane closure from Fenaghy Road to Galgorm Road until Friday, August 22 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for roundabout improvements.
Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 20m on the left hand side of No.108 to 20m on the right hand side of No.108 until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.
Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Ballymena Road, Carnlough
There will be a lane closure from outside number 50 Ballymena Road to the junction with Stoney Hill until Wednesday, July 23 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
