Roadworks to be aware of in Carrickfergus this week
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.
Belfast Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a continuous lane closure from Friday, June 13 at 7:00am until Monday, June 16 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for commissioning of a bar 7 gas main.
Work on June 13 will take place between 9:30am to 4:30pm.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
