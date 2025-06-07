Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a continuous lane closure from Friday, June 13 at 7:00am until Monday, June 16 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for commissioning of a bar 7 gas main.﻿

Work on June 13 will take place between 9:30am to 4:30pm.

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.