Roadworks to look out for in the Mid Ulster area over the coming week

Planned roadworks may cause some delays for motorists in the coming week in parts of the Mid Ulster area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A5 Omagh Road, Dungannon - lane closure – from the Ballygawley Roundabout to Errigal Road.

The lane closure is required to facilitate work by DfI Western (New Works & Maint Schemes) pothole patching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closure to operate: operational daily 09:30 to 14:30pm until Thursday, March 13.

Omagh Road, Dungannon | Google

Traffic control will be in operation and motorists can expect delays up to five minutes.

A45 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon - one way closure – from junction with Newell Road to Junction with William Street.

Road closure required for Installation of new gas mains.

Closure to operate: continuous other from Monday, March 10 to Sunday March 30.

Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternative route via: Newell Road, Mullaghmore Road, Quarry Lane, Oakland Avenue, Carland Road, Circular Road, Ranfurly Road, Wellington Road, Brooke Street, Milltown Street, Milltown, Railway Road.

Emergency services access will be maintained at all times.

In Maghera, the work continues in the town centre on the public realm scheme which is expected to be completed towards the end of April.

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

Diversions are in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.

Diverisons are in place via Main Street, Glen Road and Fair HIll.

The closures in the town centre area will continue until April 25.