Route plan could leave large part of Eden with no bus service to Carrick, claim

Elected representatives raised the issue with the public transport operator amid fears many people in the east Antrim village could be negatively impacted.

In a statement, East Antrim DUP explained: “We have been made aware that, due to development works at Kilroot Power Station, buses will no longer be able to use the land shown (see photo) to turn around before picking up at bus stops in Eden heading towards Carrickfergus.

“Instead we have been informed that buses will be redirected up Downshire Road, across Alexander and Dromore Roads and down Trailcock Road, where the service will pick up and head back towards the town, thus leaving out almost all of the village of Eden in the process.

The bus turning area at Eden.

“We have raised this is an urgent priority with senior management within Translink as so many in the village rely on this service to get into the town.

“We are awaiting response from Translink on what they are doing to remedy this, but it is simply unacceptable that such a large part of Eden could be left without a service into Carrickfergus.”