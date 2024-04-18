Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says the scheme - for a stretch of 1200 metres to the Edentrillick Road junction - will deliver significant benefits for road users and will assist pedestrians.

In a statement, DfI added: “To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures between the hours of 8.00am and 5.00pm for the duration of the works along this stretch from Monday 22 April 2024 until Friday 10 May 2024, from Monday 20 May 2024 until Friday 5 July 2024 and from Monday 22 July 2024 until Friday 2 August 2024.

“During periods of closure a diversion will operate via A1 - Hillsborough Road, Dromore - B2 Ballynahinch Road and vice versa.

Road users should expect some delays during the scheme. Credit Pixabay

“The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

“Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 2 August 2024, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.