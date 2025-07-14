Scarva: PSNI issue traffic advice as tens of thousands head for annual Royal Black Institution parade and Sham Fight

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2025, 09:02 BST
Police are warning the public to expect significant traffic disruption and delays in Scarva on Monday due to the annual parade and Sham Fight.

The Royal Black Institution will see more than 90 bands and almost 10,000 participants on parade, with around 100,000 supporters also likely to attend.

The parade will gather at 10.45am the assembly field on Gilford Road and then travel along the Main Street to Scarva Demense.

The return route will leave Scarva Demense at 3.15pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Taking part in the Scarva parade in 2024. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemakerplaceholder image
Taking part in the Scarva parade in 2024. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker
placeholder image
Read More
Scarva: Thousands to gather for Royal Black Institution's huge annual Sham Fight...

Diversions were put in place from 8.30am for public safety and roads will reopen at approximately 7.30pm.

"If deemed safe, roads may reopen sooner however members of the public should adhere to any instruction given by police regarding road closures and diversions on the day,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"For anyone not attending the parades, it is advised to avoid the area if possible.”

Related topics:PSNIDiversions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice