Scarva: PSNI issue traffic advice as tens of thousands head for annual Royal Black Institution parade and Sham Fight
The Royal Black Institution will see more than 90 bands and almost 10,000 participants on parade, with around 100,000 supporters also likely to attend.
The parade will gather at 10.45am the assembly field on Gilford Road and then travel along the Main Street to Scarva Demense.
The return route will leave Scarva Demense at 3.15pm.
Diversions were put in place from 8.30am for public safety and roads will reopen at approximately 7.30pm.
"If deemed safe, roads may reopen sooner however members of the public should adhere to any instruction given by police regarding road closures and diversions on the day,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"For anyone not attending the parades, it is advised to avoid the area if possible.”
