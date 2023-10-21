Register
Section of A8 Larne-Belfast dual-carriageway closed after 'serious' road traffic collision

A stretch of the A8 dual-carriageway in Co Antrim is currently closed to Larne-bound traffic following what police have described as a ‘serious’ collision after Ballynure village.
By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Oct 2023, 16:22 BST
A PSNI spokesperson said diversions are in place via Carrickfergus Road, re-joining the A8 at the Shanes Hill Road roundabout.

"Further closures may be necessary to facilitate access for emergency services.

"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

