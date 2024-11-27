Section of Drumcrow Road, Glenarm closed after road traffic collision
Motorists are advised that the Drumcrow Road, Glenarm, is currently blocked due to a one vehicle road traffic collision in the area.
A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed that the road is closed between its junctions with the Feystown Road and the Aughaboy Road.
Drivers are asked to please avoid where possible.
There are no further details at this time.
