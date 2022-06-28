Section of Larne road closed after ‘land slip’

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Approaching Larne on the A2 Coast Road we have received a report of a sizeable land slip close to the Branch Road junction. One lane is completely covered. Road users are advised to avoid and find an alternative route for their journey.”

Meanwhile, the Department is also advising road users to approach the Glenarm Road in Larne with caution due to a fallen tree in the area.

A DfI spokesperson explained: “Leaving Larne on the Glenarm Road we have received reports of a fallen tree close to the Clanrye nursing home which is partially blocking one lane country bound. Road users are advised to approach with caution until we can have this removed.”

Traffic and Travel