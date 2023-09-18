Section of M2 closed due to lorry fire
Road users are being advised to expect delays on the M2 hill section due to a lorry on fire on the carriageway.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The M2 Belfast bound remains closed at Junction 4 Sandyknowes due to a lorry fire- the lorry is transporting gas cylinders- further along before the Hightown Bridge.
"There is also a 20mph speed restriction on the M2 northbound in the area. NIFRS attending incident.
“There are delays in the area of Sandyknowes Roundabout and Mallusk Road.”