Section of M2 closed due to lorry fire

Road users are being advised to expect delays on the M2 hill section due to a lorry on fire on the carriageway.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The M2 Belfast bound remains closed at Junction 4 Sandyknowes due to a lorry fire- the lorry is transporting gas cylinders- further along before the Hightown Bridge.

"There is also a 20mph speed restriction on the M2 northbound in the area. NIFRS attending incident.

“There are delays in the area of Sandyknowes Roundabout and Mallusk Road.”

