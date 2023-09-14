Section of M2 closed due to vehicle fire
Motorists are being advised to avoid the Sandyknowes off-slip area of the M2 motorway due to a vehicle fire in the region.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The off-slip at Sandyknowes (junction four) off the M2 is closed due to a vehicle on fire.
"Road users can use junction two at Greencastle, or avoid the area if possible.”
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “Carry on to Junction 5 Templepatrick.
“M2 northbound traffic is being held by police at Hightown Bridge while drivers/vehicles are removed from Junction 4 off-slip.”