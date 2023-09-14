Register
Section of M2 closed due to vehicle fire

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Sandyknowes off-slip area of the M2 motorway due to a vehicle fire in the region.
By Russell Keers
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The off-slip at Sandyknowes (junction four) off the M2 is closed due to a vehicle on fire.

"Road users can use junction two at Greencastle, or avoid the area if possible.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “Carry on to Junction 5 Templepatrick.

“M2 northbound traffic is being held by police at Hightown Bridge while drivers/vehicles are removed from Junction 4 off-slip.”

Related topics:PSNI