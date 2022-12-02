Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on a section of the M2 northbound carriageway this evening (Friday).

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey there has been a multi-vehicle road traffic collision, including car fire, on the M2 northbound on the approach to Junction 5 Templepatrick.

“Traffic is being taken off at Junction 5 to rejoin the M2 at Junction 5 after the incident.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Motorists are advised that the M2 at Templepatrick is currently closed northbound due to a road traffic collision.

Police officers have been tasked to the scene of the incident.

"Seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”

