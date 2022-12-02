Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey there has been a multi-vehicle road traffic collision, including car fire, on the M2 northbound on the approach to Junction 5 Templepatrick.
“Traffic is being taken off at Junction 5 to rejoin the M2 at Junction 5 after the incident.”
A PSNI spokesperson added: “Motorists are advised that the M2 at Templepatrick is currently closed northbound due to a road traffic collision.
"Seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”
There are no further details at this time.