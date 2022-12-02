Register
Section of M2 closed following multi-vehicle collision

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on a section of the M2 northbound carriageway this evening (Friday).

By Russell Keers
4 minutes ago

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey there has been a multi-vehicle road traffic collision, including car fire, on the M2 northbound on the approach to Junction 5 Templepatrick.

Traffic is being taken off at Junction 5 to rejoin the M2 at Junction 5 after the incident.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Motorists are advised that the M2 at Templepatrick is currently closed northbound due to a road traffic collision.

Police officers have been tasked to the scene of the incident.

"Seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”

There are no further details at this time.

