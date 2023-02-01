Motorists are being advised to expect delays in the Carnmoney area of Newtownabbey due to a section of the Manse Road being closed for works.

The carriageway is closed from the Carnvue Road to Wynland Road due to a Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) fault.

Detailing the closure on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “A road closure will be in place from Wednesday, February 1 at 9.30am. This could be for up to two weeks.

“The road closure will be continuous to create a safe zone around the works.

Manse Road. (Pic by Google).

"Delays can be expected. Road users are advised to allow extra time for journeys in this area until the works are completed.”

Two diversions will be in place throughout the closure. The first route is Manse Road, Ballyclare Road, A8, Doagh Road.