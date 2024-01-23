Section of north Belfast road closed due to fallen tree
Motorists are being advised to expect delays following the closure of a section of the Somerton Road in north Belfast after a tree fell in the region.
Detailing the incident in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website today (Tuesday) a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Somerton Road in Belfast is closed between the Lansdowne Road and Fortwilliam Park junctions due to a fallen tree.
"Diversions are in place. Expect delays in the area.”