Section of north Belfast road closed due to fallen tree

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following the closure of a section of the Somerton Road in north Belfast after a tree fell in the region.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 10:59 GMT
Detailing the incident in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website today (Tuesday) a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Somerton Road in Belfast is closed between the Lansdowne Road and Fortwilliam Park junctions due to a fallen tree.

"Diversions are in place. Expect delays in the area.”

