Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website today (Friday), a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey, the A2 Shore Road, at Glenville Road in Whiteabbey, heading towards Carrickfergus, remains down to one lane due to an emergency closure for work by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.