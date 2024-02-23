Section of Shore Road closed for emergency works
Motorists are being advised of potential delays in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey due to “emergency NIE works.”
Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website today (Friday), a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey, the A2 Shore Road, at Glenville Road in Whiteabbey, heading towards Carrickfergus, remains down to one lane due to an emergency closure for work by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.
"Delays are possible.”
The closure has been in place since yesterday evening (February 22).