Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journey during a programme of works in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey.

Road users are advised that the carriageway will be closed between the Doagh Road and the Longwood Road to facilitate Phoenix Gas works to install a new gas pipeline.

Commenting on the works, a spokesperson for Phoenix Energy said: “From Monday, January 8 until Sunday, January 28, there will be a full road closure on the Shore Road from the junction of the Doagh Road to Longwood Road with a diversion in place.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey. (Pic: Google).

“The closure will run for three weeks, with businesses having access at all times. From 4pm each afternoon, traffic will be allowed to travel country-bound along the Shore Road, which allows traffic to exit from the Abbey Centre in both directions.

“We regret these works may impact local traffic flow and appreciate this may inconvenience residents and businesses. Please be assured that we will take all reasonable steps to complete these works efficiently in a manner that minimises disruption to the local community.

"We want to thank you for your patience and understanding during this final phase of network reinforcement in this area.

"We have and will continue to engage with the Department for Infrastructure, public representatives, and public members to identify opportunities to minimise the impact on journey times.”