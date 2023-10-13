Section of Station Road to be closed for emergency works
Motorists are advised that a section of the Station Road in Newtownabbey is to be closed to facilitate emergency Northern Ireland Electricity Networks works.
Commenting on the closure in a post on the Traffic Watch NI site today (Friday), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Lane one on the Station Road heading towards Doagh Road will be closed just after the Shore Road turn off to facilitate NIE emergency repairs.
"This could be in place for a couple of days and may cause delays during peak times.”