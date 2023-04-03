Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
13 minutes ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
1 hour ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
2 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
3 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
3 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million

Section of Tyrone road set to close to facilitate fatal collision probe

Police are advising motorists that the A5 Tullyvar Road from Aughnacloy to Annaghilla Road Roundabout, will be closed on Monday, (April 3) from 10pm until 1am on Tuesday.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

The closure is to facilitate the investigation into a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in the area on Monday, September 26 last.

Diversions will be in place via A28 towards Augher. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route for their journeys where possible. The PSNI say they thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.

Read More
Man who died in Tyrone road traffic accident named as Niall McDonald
The A5 Tullyvar Road from Aughnacloy to Annaghilla Road Roundabout, will be closed on Monday, (April 3) from 10pm until 1am on Tuesday to investigate fatal accident.
The A5 Tullyvar Road from Aughnacloy to Annaghilla Road Roundabout, will be closed on Monday, (April 3) from 10pm until 1am on Tuesday to investigate fatal accident.
The A5 Tullyvar Road from Aughnacloy to Annaghilla Road Roundabout, will be closed on Monday, (April 3) from 10pm until 1am on Tuesday to investigate fatal accident.