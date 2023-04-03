Section of Tyrone road set to close to facilitate fatal collision probe
Police are advising motorists that the A5 Tullyvar Road from Aughnacloy to Annaghilla Road Roundabout, will be closed on Monday, (April 3) from 10pm until 1am on Tuesday.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:08 BST
The closure is to facilitate the investigation into a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in the area on Monday, September 26 last.
Diversions will be in place via A28 towards Augher. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route for their journeys where possible. The PSNI say they thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.