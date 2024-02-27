Security alert in Magilligan after 'historic piece of munition' is found
Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Point Road area of Magilligan.
In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “A road closure and cordons are in place due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.
"Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area. A further update will be provided in due course.”
