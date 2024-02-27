Register
BREAKING

Security alert in Magilligan after 'historic piece of munition' is found

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Point Road area of Magilligan.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “A road closure and cordons are in place due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.

"Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area. A further update will be provided in due course.”

For further details and updates, log onto the Northern Ireland World website www.nothernirelandworld.com

Related topics:Security alertPolicePolice Service of Northern IrelandMotorists