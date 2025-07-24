Police are appealing for information following a series of security alerts in the province on Thursday (July 24).

Around 1am, the PSNI received a report of a suspicious object in the Mill Road area of Carryduff.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “Ammunition Technical Officers attended and the object was removed from the scene for further examination. Cordons have now been lifted.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives.

"At this time, we continue to work to establish a motive for this attack and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors." Meanwhile, police are currently in attendance at a security alert in Dromore, Co Down. Church Street is not accessible and cordons are in place.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “At approximately 9.30am, police received a report of a suspicious object in the area. Ammunition Technical Officers attended along with crews and remain at the scene. Cordons remain in place at this time.

There is also an ongoing security alert on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “At approximately 8.00am, police received a report of a suspicious object in the area. Ammunition Technical Officers and crews are currently still at the scene and the alert remains on-going.

“However, I am appealing at this time to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives. We are continuing to work to establish a motive for this and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.