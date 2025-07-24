Two viable devices were recovered following a series of security alerts in the province on Thursday (July 24).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended two incidents in Co Down and one in north Belfast.

In an update this evening in relation to the Church Street area of Dromore, the PSNI said the alert is now over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Keon said: “Shortly after 9:30am on Thursday 24th July, police received a report of a suspicious object located at a property in the area. A public safety operation was commenced and the object, which has been described as viable, has been removed for further forensic examinations.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“A number of cordons in the area, which were in place, have been lifted. Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 331 24/07/25.”

Police are also appealing for witnesses following a security alert in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Keon said: “At approximately 8.00am, police received a report of a suspicious object in the area. Ammunition Technical Officers attended and removed a pipe bomb type device for further examination. The device has been described as being viable."

Anyone with any information in relation to this is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 249 24/07/25.

Meanwhile, around 1.00am on Thursday, the PSNI received a report of a suspicious object in the Mill Road area of Carryduff.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “Ammunition Technical Officers attended and the object was removed from the scene for further examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives.

"At this time, we continue to work to establish a motive for this attack and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 53 24/07/25.