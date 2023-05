Motorists are advised a key east Belfast route will be closed for some time after a serious road traffic collision.

Police are attending the incident on the A55 Knock Road at Ascot Park and the road is closed in both directions from A20 Upper Newtownards Road to the Castlereagh Road.

Trafficwatch NI is advising Braniel traffic will need to use Ballygowan Road / Glen Road.

“This is a serious incident - the road is likely to be closed for sometime and significant traffic disruption is likely - seek an alternative route if possible.”