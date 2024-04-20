‘Serious’ road traffic collision behind Ballycastle route closure
Trafficwatch NI is advising motorists the Magheramore Road in Ballycastle is currently closed to traffic due to a serious road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place at Islanddarragh Road and Capecastle Road.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for their journey
