‘Serious’ road traffic collision behind Ballycastle route closure

Trafficwatch NI is advising motorists the Magheramore Road in Ballycastle is currently closed to traffic due to a serious road traffic collision.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2024, 20:06 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 20:08 BST
Diversions are in place at Islanddarragh Road and Capecastle Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for their journey

