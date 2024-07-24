Serious traffic collision leads to road closures in Ormeau Avenue area of Belfast
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are advised to avoid the Ormeau Avenue area of south Belfast due to a serious road traffic collision on Wednesday, July 24.
Police say closures are in place at the junctions with Bedford Street, Linenhall Street, and Adelaide Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.