Serious traffic collision leads to road closures in Ormeau Avenue area of Belfast

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST
Motorists are advised to avoid the Ormeau Avenue area of south Belfast due to a serious road traffic collision on Wednesday, July 24.

Police say closures are in place at the junctions with Bedford Street, Linenhall Street, and Adelaide Street.

Related topics:Police

