Motorists are advised to expect delays during a £319,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Seven Mile Straight, Antrim.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commencing on Monday, March 3, the scheme will extend approximately 1.5 kilometres along the Seven Mile Straight from a point 600m north of its junction with Old Ballyrobin Road.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Antrim area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Work is expected to be substantially completed by Tuesday 25 March 2025. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

General view of the Seven Mile Straight, Antrim. Photo: Google

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement a lane closure utilising traffic signals from Old Ballyrobin Road to Dunadry Road, which will be operational daily between 8am and 6pm, from Monday, March 3 to Monday, March 10.

It will also be necessary to implement a full road closure, from Old Ballyrobin Road to Dunadry Road, which will be operational weekdays from 8am to 6pm from Tuesday, March 11, to Tuesday, March 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route will be signed as follows: C28 Old Ballyrobin Road, A57 Ballyrobin Road, A26 Oldstone Road and vice versa.

In a statement, the DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Tuesday 25 March 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”