Seven people injured following three-vehicle crash near Magherafelt

Seven people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Magherafelt last night.

By Stanley Campbell
Friday, 18th March 2022, 9:41 am
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:18 am

The Ballyronan Road, which had been closed for some time, has now re-opened.

The crash happened just before 5.20pm in the area of Woods Primary School.

Sergeant Mulligan said: "Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services and seven people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Police are appealing for information about the three-vehicle collision.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with any information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1372 of 17/3/22."

Alternatively you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at their website.

