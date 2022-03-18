Seven people injured following three-vehicle crash near Magherafelt

The Ballyronan Road, which had been closed for some time, has now re-opened.
The crash happened just before 5.20pm in the area of Woods Primary School.
Sergeant Mulligan said: "Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services and seven people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.
"Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with any information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1372 of 17/3/22."
Alternatively you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at their website.