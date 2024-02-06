Shocking state of our roads must be a top priority for incoming Infrastructure Minister says MLA

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn and Castlereagh was listed third in a Department for Infrastructure league table of 17 areas for complaints about potholes.

Mr Honeyford said simple changes, such as more regular clearing of drainage gullies, could make a big difference.

The Department’s figures show that complaints across Northern doubled between 2022 to 2023. There were 2,181 complaints in the Lisburn Castlereagh City Council area alone.

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has called on the new Infrastructure Minister to take urgent action to tackle potholes across the area. Pic credit: Alliance Party

Mr Honeyford said: “The people of Lagan Valley need no reminding of the shocking state of the roads we use day and daily.

“Financial cutbacks have meant ministers taking the easy option of reducing road maintenance.