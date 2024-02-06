Shocking state of our roads must be a top priority for incoming Infrastructure Minister says MLA
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lisburn and Castlereagh was listed third in a Department for Infrastructure league table of 17 areas for complaints about potholes.
Mr Honeyford said simple changes, such as more regular clearing of drainage gullies, could make a big difference.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Department’s figures show that complaints across Northern doubled between 2022 to 2023. There were 2,181 complaints in the Lisburn Castlereagh City Council area alone.
Mr Honeyford said: “The people of Lagan Valley need no reminding of the shocking state of the roads we use day and daily.
“Financial cutbacks have meant ministers taking the easy option of reducing road maintenance.
“Roads maintenance must be a priority for the incoming Infrastructure Minister and I will continue to make representations to him on behalf of the people of Lagan Valley.”