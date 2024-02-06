Register
BREAKING

Shocking state of our roads must be a top priority for incoming Infrastructure Minister says MLA

Alliance Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has called for immediate action from the incoming Minister for Infrastructure to prevent further deterioration of roads in the constituency.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lisburn and Castlereagh was listed third in a Department for Infrastructure league table of 17 areas for complaints about potholes.

Mr Honeyford said simple changes, such as more regular clearing of drainage gullies, could make a big difference.

The Department’s figures show that complaints across Northern doubled between 2022 to 2023. There were 2,181 complaints in the Lisburn Castlereagh City Council area alone.

Most Popular
Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has called on the new Infrastructure Minister to take urgent action to tackle potholes across the area. Pic credit: Alliance PartyLagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has called on the new Infrastructure Minister to take urgent action to tackle potholes across the area. Pic credit: Alliance Party
Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has called on the new Infrastructure Minister to take urgent action to tackle potholes across the area. Pic credit: Alliance Party
Read More
Concerns over dangerous junction stalls Moira park and ride plans

Mr Honeyford said: “The people of Lagan Valley need no reminding of the shocking state of the roads we use day and daily.

“Financial cutbacks have meant ministers taking the easy option of reducing road maintenance.

“Roads maintenance must be a priority for the incoming Infrastructure Minister and I will continue to make representations to him on behalf of the people of Lagan Valley.”

Related topics:Department for InfrastructureCastlereaghLisburn