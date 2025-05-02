Shore Road: key route reopens after three-vehicle collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised the Shore Road, Newtownabbey, has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.
The road had been closed in both directions after a three-vehicle incident with police advising drivers to avoid the area.
