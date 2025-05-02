Shore Road: key route reopens after three-vehicle collision

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 19:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are advised the Shore Road, Newtownabbey, has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.

The road had been closed in both directions after a three-vehicle incident with police advising drivers to avoid the area.

Related topics:Newtownabbey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice