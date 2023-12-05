Shore Road lane reopened following ‘long delays’
Motorists are advised that the evening commute in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey should be “a bit easier” today after a lane restriction was lifted.
Detailing the development in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey, the cones/lane restriction that caused long delays on Monday evening (December 4) on the A2 Shore Road approaching Whiteabbey (Carrickfergus bound) have been removed.
"This should make the evening commute a bit easier this evening (Tuesday, December 5).”