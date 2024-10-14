Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are advised of a one-way closure on a stretch of the Shore Road, Belfast, overnight on Saturday, October 19.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure at Fortwilliam Park from 11pm is part of traffic management arrangements during an ongoing programme of investment to strengthen the sewerage network.

Relining work – which follows an extensive repair carried out to the sewer in August – is being undertaken to add a further level of robustness and safeguard the operation of the sewers in the area, says NI Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert McLean, NI Water senior project manager, explains: “Our contractor Dawson WAM is currently engaged in an extensive programme of work to repair and reline various sections of the sewerage network along the Shore Road in Belfast.

Overview of the traffic management arrangements in relation to overnight closure on Shore Road. Image provided by NI Water

"The relining work – which is being carried out from existing manholes under short lane closures - will provide a more resilient wastewater network, helping to reduce the likelihood of sewer collapses, blockages and out-of-sewer flooding in the area.

“To safely access the manhole adjacent to the entrance to McDonalds, Dawson WAM will need to implement a one-way closure at Fortwilliam Park. This is currently planned to be in place from 11pm on Saturday 19th October with work expected to be complete on Sunday 20th.

"The work is weather dependent and should it not proceed this Saturday night then it will be rescheduled for 11pm on Saturday 26th October. Dawson WAM will make every effort to complete the work and reopen the road in the shortest possible timeframe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the one-way closure, access to McDonalds and all other properties on Shore Road, between the city centre and McDonalds, will be available in a country-bound direction only. For safety reasons, the footpath in front of McDonalds will also need to be closed.

A manhole before repair work. Photo provided by NI Water.

“The work has been planned to commence after the last bus service on Saturday night. Unfortunately, due to the short closure, all bus stops city-bound between Fortwilliam Park and Nelson Street will not be accessible on the Sunday while work is ongoing."

Signage to notify road users is in place and a diversion route for motorists will be clearly signposted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the wider programme of sewer improvements, Mr McLean continued: “The ability to install liners on this sewer from existing manholes has negated the need to excavate and replace pipes along the Shore Road, thus minimising disruption and shortening the overall construction programme.

"To prepare for the relining works, Dawson WAM has carried out repairs to the sewer network, including refurbishing and widening manholes. The liner installation got underway last week and will continue for a number of months along the Shore Road. The traffic management, which is currently in place, will gradually be reduced over the coming weeks as the work progresses.

“NI Water and our project team from AECOM and Dawson WAM would like to thank local businesses, residents and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this essential sewer improvement work.

"We will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete each section of work in the shortest possible timeframe.”