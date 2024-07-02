Shore Road works causing disruption for east Antrim commuters
Road users in the Carrickfergus area are being advised of potential delays due to Northern Ireland Water works.
Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch NI website, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There is queuing traffic from Trooperslane on the A2 Shore Road heading to Carrickfergus due to NI Water works.”