Shore Road works causing disruption for east Antrim commuters

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 17:17 BST
Road users in the Carrickfergus area are being advised of potential delays due to Northern Ireland Water works.

Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch NI website, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There is queuing traffic from Trooperslane on the A2 Shore Road heading to Carrickfergus due to NI Water works.”

