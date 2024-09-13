Road users in Newtownabbey are being advised to approach the Monkstown Road junction with the Jordanstown Road due to a traffic signal outage.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch NI site, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The traffic signals are currently all out at the junction of Monkstown Road with Jordanstown Road.

"Please slow down and be prepared to stop/give way until we can attend.”

Three Mile Water Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour stated: “Please approach with caution.”