Signals at major Newtownabbey junction 'all out'

By Russell Keers
Published 13th Sep 2024, 12:21 BST
Road users in Newtownabbey are being advised to approach the Monkstown Road junction with the Jordanstown Road due to a traffic signal outage.

Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch NI site, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The traffic signals are currently all out at the junction of Monkstown Road with Jordanstown Road.

"Please slow down and be prepared to stop/give way until we can attend.”

Three Mile Water Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour stated: “Please approach with caution.”

