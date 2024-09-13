Signals at major Newtownabbey junction 'all out'
Road users in Newtownabbey are being advised to approach the Monkstown Road junction with the Jordanstown Road due to a traffic signal outage.
Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch NI site, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The traffic signals are currently all out at the junction of Monkstown Road with Jordanstown Road.
"Please slow down and be prepared to stop/give way until we can attend.”
Three Mile Water Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour stated: “Please approach with caution.”