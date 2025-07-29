'Significant oil spillage' on M22 northbound has now been treated
Motorists are advised the earlier oil spillage on the M22 Northbound between J1 Dunsilly and Randalstown has now been treated.
In an update to the incident following a collision involving a number of vehicle, the Department for Infrastructure says the temporary speed restriction has been lifted.
Road users had been urged to seek an alternative route for their journey after the collision and a “significant oil spillage”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.