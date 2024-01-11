Register
Silver Toyota Aygo ‘hit central reservation and parked vehicle’ in Ballymena

Police are appealing for information after a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Queen Street, Ballymena around 6.45pm on Saturday (January 6).
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jan 2024, 18:16 GMT
Anyone with information about the traffic collision is asked to contact police on 101. Pic by: PacemakerAnyone with information about the traffic collision is asked to contact police on 101. Pic by: Pacemaker
Officers attended after it was reported that a silver Toyota Aygo was travelling along Queen Street in the direction of Antrim, before hitting a central reservation, and another parked vehicle before coming to a halt.

Anyone with any information, including dashcam or other CCTV footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1294 of 6/1/24.