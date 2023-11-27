Register
'Six people throughout Mid Ulster were stupid and selfish enough to get behind the wheel while over the limit' - PSNI

Six motorists were caught drink driving in the Mid Ulster area over the weekend during a police clampdown.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:42 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Magherafelt Neighbourhood Officers carried out random breath tests.

In a social media post they said it was a proactive measure to educate the public on responsible behaviour and to serve as a deterrent against driving under the influence of alcohol.

"These measures are necessary seeing six people throughout Mid Ulster were stupid and selfish enough to get behind the wheel while over the limit. When will people learn?" it reads.