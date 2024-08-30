Slow-moving abnormal load to make its way across counties Antrim, Tyrone and Derry / Londonderry

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Aug 2024, 14:53 BST
Motorists are being warned that huge wind turbine blades will be transported by road across counties Antrim, Tyrone and Derry / Londonderry on Saturday, August 31.

This is the third consecutive Saturday when the abnormal load has been on the move from Nutts Corner in Co Antrim to Castlederg in Co Tyrone.

Trafficwatch NI has reported the police will escort the load on the following route:

CRUMLIN Nutts Corner Road - A52 - Nutts Corner - A26 - Killead Roundabout (against flow of traffic) - A57 - A6 - TEMPLEPATRICK - A6 - A57 - M2 on at jct5 Templepatrick - M2 - M22 - A6 - TOOME Bypass - A6 - Castledawson Roundabout - A6 - DUNGIVEN - A6 - LONDONDERRY - A5 - STRABANE - Border - Border CASTLEDERG Barleyhill Rd - Castlefin Roa - Ferguson Cres - Main Street (against flow of traffic) - Main Street- B72 Castlegore Road - Ganvaghan Rpad - Woodside Rd - KILLETER Main Street - Aghalougher Road - Meenamullan Road.

