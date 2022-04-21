Slug blamed for traffic light failure

The traffic lights at the entrance to the Nelson Drive estate in Derry / Londonderry on the A2 Clooney Road had been out of action since early this morning.

Motorists were advised to approach the area with care and be prepared to stop until the signals were examined.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in an update at 10.55am that the lights were working again, Trafficwatch reported the reason for the signal failure was a rather unusual one.

“A slug had got into the controller and had shorted the printed circuit board!” road-users were informed.