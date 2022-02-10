‘Someone will lose their life at this bend’ - Cllr McQuillan

Known as Torrens’ Corner by locals, the sweeping bend is where the Curragh Road joins the Glenkeen Road at the junction of Bann Road and there have been numerous accidents at the spot with two in the last couple of months.

Councillor Adrian McQuillan, who came upon a crash himself and helped the occupants, has called for DfI Roads to do something sooner rather than later.

“I have been on to the Roads Service from before Christmas asking them to put a barrier, signs or lights up there but all they do is re-sign it and I think much more needs to be done than that.

“I have asked for a barrier to be put right round the corner because I thought it would stop them from crashing into the trees but they refused saying they would only do that if there was water close by.

“There is a wee stream and there is a barrier at that part but I want them to take the barrier right round the corner.