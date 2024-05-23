Sprucefield: broken down vehicle leading to tailbacks
Lisburn road users are advised of a broken down vehicle on Lane 1 of the A1 just before Eglantine Rd heading in the direction of Sprucefield.
Trafficwatch NI is reporting tailbacks are to Hillsborough Roundabout and motorists are urged to approach with caution (8.15am).
Meanwhile, the A1 Newry Bypass southbound has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision on Thursday (May 23) morning.
