Lisburn road users are advised of a broken down vehicle on Lane 1 of the A1 just before Eglantine Rd heading in the direction of Sprucefield.

Trafficwatch NI is reporting tailbacks are to Hillsborough Roundabout and motorists are urged to approach with caution (8.15am).