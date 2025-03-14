St Patrick's Day: police issue traffic and travel advice ahead of annual Slemish Mountain climb
A PSNI spokesperson said: “There is no vehicular access or parking at the base of the mountain and a traffic management plan will be in place to ensure roads remain clear for emergency vehicles.
"Carnstroan Road is closed to traffic and the area of Carnalbanagh Road is expected to be busy with event buses and pedestrians around these times.
"No parking is permitted on Carnalbanagh Road at any time. Free shuttle buses will run to Slemish Mountain from Silverwood Business Park (Raceview Road) from 9am - 4pm. The last buses are expected to leave Slemish at 5pm.
"Members of the public who are not attending the event are asked to seek alternative routes.”
There will be entertainment at Slemish Car Park on March 17 organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, with children’s face painting and performances from local musicians.