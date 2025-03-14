Police have issued advice on traffic and travel arrangements ahead of the annual climb of Slemish Mountain on St Patrick’s Day, Monday March 17.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There is no vehicular access or parking at the base of the mountain and a traffic management plan will be in place to ensure roads remain clear for emergency vehicles.

"Carnstroan Road is closed to traffic and the area of Carnalbanagh Road is expected to be busy with event buses and pedestrians around these times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No parking is permitted on Carnalbanagh Road at any time. Free shuttle buses will run to Slemish Mountain from Silverwood Business Park (Raceview Road) from 9am - 4pm. The last buses are expected to leave Slemish at 5pm.

People taking part in the annual Slemish climb on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Paul Faith

"Members of the public who are not attending the event are asked to seek alternative routes.”

There will be entertainment at Slemish Car Park on March 17 organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, with children’s face painting and performances from local musicians.