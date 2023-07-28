Stena Line has confirmed that its normal summer sailing schedule has been restored on its Belfast-Cairnryan and Rosslare-Fishguard routes.

Services were impacted last week when an onboard incident resulted in the withdrawal of Stena Superfast VII on the Belfast-Cairnryan route.

A Stena Line spokesperson said: “Stena Superfast VII returned to service for the 7.30pm sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan on July 27 whilst Stena Nordica resumed service this morning (Friday, July 28) on Rosslare to Fishguard at 8.15am. All sailings on both routes are now operating to schedule.

“Stena Line has put a comprehensive compensation package in place to support customers impacted by the sailing delays and cancellations.”

Stena Superfast VII vessel docked at the Belfast terminal. (Pacemaker).

Paul Grant, Stena Line Trade Director (Irish Sea) stated: “Firstly, I would like to apologise to all our travel and freight customers who have been impacted by the interruptions to our sailing schedules over the last week. We fully appreciate that we are in the busy holiday period and understand the impact that changes to our sailing schedules have for our customers.

“Our staff have been working around the clock to support those customers impacted by offering a range of solutions including accommodation on later sailings, rebooking or transfers to other ferry operators.

"We are looking forward to getting our services back to normal and once again I would like to apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

