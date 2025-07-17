Stena Line is advising passengers to expect short delays as it continues to deal with a backlog on the Belfast to Cairnryan route caused by technical problems with a vessel on Thursday (July 17).

The issue, which at one stage led to traffic disruption in the Dargan Road area and on the M2 southbound heading into Belfast, resulted in a number of earlier cancellations on the Superfast service.

In the latest website update on Belfast to Cairnryan sailings, the company stated: “The 1930 will have a short delay, check in will close at 1900, to minimise the delay.

"The 2330 will have a delay. check in will close at 2300 to minimise the delay”

Stena's Belfast terminal (stock image). Photo: Pacemaker.

And for those planning to journey in the opposite direction, the company has provided a further update too: “1930 subject to delay. Please note that because of backlog of traffic in Port due to earlier cancelled sailings the 1930 departure will take all remaining booked 1530 traffic that has been asked to return to Port at 1630hrs.

"Port will also take as many 1930 bookings as it can manage before Port is full again. All remaining 1930 traffic will be conveyed at 2330hrs.

"Please note 2330 will take 1930 traffic and 2330 traffic. Check in will open at 2130hrs.”