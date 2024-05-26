Police have named the man who died following a road traffic collision in Ballyclare on Saturday, May 25, as 33-year-old Stephen Carmichael from the Ballyclare area. Picture: family image.

Police have officially named the man who died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Newtownabbey.

He was 33-year-old Stephen Carmichael from the Ballyclare area.

Mr Carmichael sadly died after his black Volkswagen was involved in a collision on the Ballyrobert Road outside Ballyclare.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Saturday night.

A man in his 30s has died following a road collision on the Ballyrobert Road in Ballyclare late on Saturday night, May 25. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

PSNI Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report shortly before midnight, that a black Volkswagen had been involved in a collision.

"Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"Sadly, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Collision Investigation Unit officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and have appealed to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact with them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 2011 of 25/05/24.