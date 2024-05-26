Stephen Carmichael is named as man who died in crash on outskirts of Ballyclare
He was 33-year-old Stephen Carmichael from the Ballyclare area.
Mr Carmichael sadly died after his black Volkswagen was involved in a collision on the Ballyrobert Road outside Ballyclare.
The crash happened shortly before midnight on Saturday night.
PSNI Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report shortly before midnight, that a black Volkswagen had been involved in a collision.
"Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
"Sadly, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Collision Investigation Unit officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and have appealed to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact with them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 2011 of 25/05/24.
The Ballyrobert Road was closed in both directions for several hours following the incident and has now reopened.
