Still a 'high demand' at vehicle testing centres across Northern Ireland

The Drivers and Vehicle Agency (DVA) says there is still a high demand for vehicle testing services and in some cases customers may not be able to have their vehicles tested before their current MOT certificate expires.

The DVA is monitoring the number of applications received and tests carried out and expects waiting times to reduce further over time through the actions they have taken to increase vehicle testing capacity across the network.

In a written reply to DUP Mid Ulster Assembly member Keith Buchanan, the DVA advise motorists whose MOT certificate is about to expire to book the earliest available test appointment for their vehicle, which may mean travelling to another test centre instead of their preferred location.

Advertisement

Mr Buchanan said delays are having an impact on real people and are causing problems for motorists as they are unable to tax their vehicles to allow them to travel to and from their employment and carry out daily tasks.

There is still a high demand for vehicle testing at centres across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

The DVA stress in their reply to him that they have made provision for customers who require an MOT to tax their vehicle and cannot secure an MOT appointment before their tax expires.

Their advice is to book the earliest available appointment; and keep checking the booking system for an earlier appointment.

Advertisement