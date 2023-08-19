Storm Betty: list of roads with fallen trees across Northern Ireland
Motorists have been urged to drive with extreme care when out and about on Saturday.
The M1 motorway, which had been closed at Junction 8 Blaris due to a fallen tree, has now been reopened to traffic.
Advertisement
Advertisement
TrafficwatchNI has reported fallen trees across many roads and has warned motorists to drive with care and be prepared to stop until the trees can be removed.
Roads affected are:
Belfast:
- Ormiston Crescent
- Glandor Avenue
- Upper Hightown Road
Lisburn:
- McKinstry Road
- Sheepwalk Road
- Belfast Road
- Moira Road
- Ballinderry Road
Co Down:
- Newry Road, Rathfriland
- Drumarkin Road, Rathfriland
- Rathfriland Road, Newry
- Moira Road, Hillsborough
- Moneyslane Road, Castlewellan
- Kilmonaghan Road, Newry
- Railway Street, Comber
- Loughinisland Road, Downpatrick
- Glebe Road, Hillsborough
- Ballynahinch Road, Hillsborough
- Finnebrogue ROad, Downpatrick
- Ballylintagh Road, Hillsborough
- Coach Road, Comber
- Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick
- Vianstown Road, Downpatrick
- Howe Road, Dromara
Co Antrim:
- Mount Green Cottages, Antrim
Co Armagh:
- Tandragee Road, Newry
The weather has also affected public transport with Translink warning passengers of delays across the railway network. Among the areas affected were Greenisland, where an obstruction on the line resulted in all lines being blocked for a time, and the 09:36 train from Lanyon Place to Dublin Connolly was cancelled due to exceptional weather.