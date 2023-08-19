Register
Storm Betty: list of roads with fallen trees across Northern Ireland

A night of high winds and rain has left hazards on roads across Northern Ireland with fallen trees and flooding in many areas.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 09:33 BST

Motorists have been urged to drive with extreme care when out and about on Saturday.

The M1 motorway, which had been closed at Junction 8 Blaris due to a fallen tree, has now been reopened to traffic.

TrafficwatchNI has reported fallen trees across many roads and has warned motorists to drive with care and be prepared to stop until the trees can be removed.

Storm Betty has brought wind and rain across Northern Ireland with flooding and fallen trees on some roads. Picture: UnsplashStorm Betty has brought wind and rain across Northern Ireland with flooding and fallen trees on some roads. Picture: Unsplash
Roads affected are:

Belfast:

  • Ormiston Crescent
  • Glandor Avenue
  • Upper Hightown Road

Lisburn:

  • McKinstry Road
  • Sheepwalk Road
  • Belfast Road
  • Moira Road
  • Ballinderry Road

Co Down:

  • Newry Road, Rathfriland
  • Drumarkin Road, Rathfriland
  • Rathfriland Road, Newry
  • Moira Road, Hillsborough
  • Moneyslane Road, Castlewellan
  • Kilmonaghan Road, Newry
  • Railway Street, Comber
  • Loughinisland Road, Downpatrick
  • Glebe Road, Hillsborough
  • Ballynahinch Road, Hillsborough
  • Finnebrogue ROad, Downpatrick
  • Ballylintagh Road, Hillsborough
  • Coach Road, Comber
  • Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick
  • Vianstown Road, Downpatrick
  • Howe Road, Dromara

Co Antrim:

  • Mount Green Cottages, Antrim

Co Armagh:

  • Tandragee Road, Newry

The weather has also affected public transport with Translink warning passengers of delays across the railway network. Among the areas affected were Greenisland, where an obstruction on the line resulted in all lines being blocked for a time, and the 09:36 train from Lanyon Place to Dublin Connolly was cancelled due to exceptional weather.

