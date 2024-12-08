Storm Darragh aftermath: building safety concerns, power outages and fallen trees impacting roads across in parts of the province
A number of roads remain closed or impacted on Sunday (December 8) as a result of Storm Darragh-related damage across Northern Ireland.
Traffiwatch NI is advising (4.00pm): “As reports of fallen trees and flooding arrive in. It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place.
Reports of remaining road closures and ongoing incidents are listed as follows:
- Belfast - contractors will shortly be putting in place an emergency road closure on Finaghy Road North at Andersonstown Road to allow for the cutting down of a large dangerous overhanging tree. Please seek an alternative route and allow extra time for your journey.
- Magheralin - road users are advised that the traffic signals on the New Forge Road at the narrow bridge are currently all out. Slow down, approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until these are repaired.
- Co Antrim - the traffic signals at the narrow bridge on the Bank Road in Larne are not working due to a NIE power failure - until power can be restored approach with extra care and be prepared to stop/give way;
- Carrickfergus - West Street is closed to pedestrians and traffic after the fire service declared a derelict building unsafe. Seek an alternative route;
- Strangford Ferry - service suspended due to Storm Darragh;
- Antrim area roads still affected by fallen trees: Old Staffordstown Road, Rough Lane, Holestone Road, Kingscourt, Bridge End Road.
- Co Tyrone – Shanco Road, Clogher, closed due to a fallen tree;
-
Co Down -Shrigley Road, Killyleagh. Tree brought down NIE cables. Road closed;
-
Co Armagh – Kilmore Road closed. NIE pole leaning dangerously over the road.