Storm Darragh aftermath:1,500 customers in Northern Ireland without power and community assistance centres to open a second day

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Dec 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 08:58 BST
Approximately 1,500 customers remain without electricity on Monday (December 9) following extensive damage to the network caused by Storm Darragh.

NIE Networks engineers have been escalated since first thing Saturday morning and have successfully restored power to around 92,000 homes who were impacted by power cuts as a result of the sustained high gusts.

Community assistance centres are being offered by NIE Networks on Monday (December 9), noon – 2pm and 5-7pm, to provide assistance to those still without power, at the following locations:

  • South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon;
  • Seven Towers in Ballymena;
  • Kilkeel Leisure Centre;
  • Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney;
  • Omagh Leisure Centre;
  • Donaghadee Community Centre;
  • Dungannon Leisure Centre.
Seven Towers Leisure Centre. Pic: Googleplaceholder image
Seven Towers Leisure Centre. Pic: Google

The centres will offer warm drinks, charging and changing facilities and NIE Networks staff will be on hand to answer any queries. Anyone who requires electricity for medical care will also be able to sign up to the NIE Networks Medical Customer Care Register.

In addition, around 150 NIE Networks employees will be on the ground across Northern Ireland providing welfare visits starting with those on their Medical Customer Care Register.

The company estimates that the vast majority of customers will be restored by Monday evening with potential that small pockets will remain off supply into Tuesday.

Engineers are responding to storm-related incidents. Photo (archive image): Pixabayplaceholder image
Engineers are responding to storm-related incidents. Photo (archive image): Pixabay

The public are reminded to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment, keep children and animals away and to report any incidents of damage immediately to the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.

