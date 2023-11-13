Storm Debi: new list of Northern Ireland road closures and areas still affected by fallen trees and flooding
Storm Debi continues to cause travel disruption across Northern Ireland with many roads still affected by flooding and fallen trees.
Although the worst of the storm now seems to have passed, the latest update (5.04pm) from Trafficwatch NI gives details of roads that are still affected:
Belfast:
- C0269 Gilnahirk Road - will remain closed until further notice
- B0170 Belmont Road - passable with care
- B0505 Holywood Road - passable with care
- U0501 North Bank - passable with care
- U0510 Drumcairn Close - passable with care
Lisburn / Castlereagh - last update 4.30pm:
- St James Road (closed due to flooding)
- Artifinny Road (closed due to flooding)
- Old Road, Maghaberry (closed due to flooding)
- Blaris Road (closed due to flooding)
- Nut Hill Road (closed due to flooding)
- Limehill Road (passable with care)
Co Down
- A20 Portaferry Road between Newtownards and Portaferry is closed due to flooding.
- Castlewellan - Significant flooding on Bann Road - Passable with care though road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.
- ays Corner Road, Katesbridge. Road partially obstructed.
Co Tyrone
- B520_40 Stewartstown Road, Coalisland at Kingsrow closed due to flooding
Elsewhere fallen trees have affected:
Greater Belfast
- REOPENED Belfast - Creighton's Road is closed in both directions between Old Golf Course Road Roundabout and Twinbrook Roundabout due to a fallen tree (last update 5pm)
Co Down
- Bryansford Road, Newcastle. Closed due to a fallen tree
- Crieve Road, Newry. Road fully blocked
- A2 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint. Road partially obstructed.
- Ballyintemple Road, Newry. Just past Callieveigh Castle Hotel. Road fully blocked.
- Moneyreagh Road, Moneyreagh
- Derryleckagh Road Closed due to fallen tree
Co Antrim
- Old Portglenone Rd near Garvaghy Rd
- Woodside Rd near Moore's Concrete
- Island Road Lower, Ballycarry
- Ballee Road West, Ballymena. Road partially obstructed.
- Macfin Road, Ballymoney. Close to level crossing. Passable with care.
- Shore Road near Magheramorne Railway Station, partially obstructed
Co Armagh
- C161 Farlough Road - Portadown - one lane closed due to fallen tree.
Co Londonderry
- Coleraine Road leaving Ballymoney. Road partially obstructed.
Co Fermanagh
- Killycarnan Road, Newtownbutler. Road completely obstructed.
- Dublin Road, Enniskillen. Near Killyhevlin Ind Est. Road fully blocked.
- Carrowkeel Road, Lisbellaw. Road fully obstructed.
- Derrylin Road, Ballyanaleck, Enniskillen. Road partially obstructed.
- Derryad Road, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen. Road fully obstructed at public jetty
Police had warned the public to stay at home where possible and not to make unnecessary journeys.