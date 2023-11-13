Storm Debi: updated list of Northern Ireland road closures and areas affected by fallen trees and flooding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have urged the public to stay at home and not make unnecessary journeys due to the weather warnings for wind and rain.
The latest update (11.18am) from Trafficwatch NI gives details of roads affected:
- A0055 Upper Knockbreda at Castlereagh Road – passable with care
- A0055 Milltown Road - closed
- C0269 Gilnahirk Road - closed
- U0183 Lockview Road – passable with care
- B0170 Belmont Road - passable with care
- U0807 Ashton Park - passable with care
- B0505 Holywood Road - passable with care
- A0020 Newtownards Road, Belfast - passable with care
- A0002 Bridge End - passable with care
- A0023 Castlereagh Road - passable with care
- U0501 North Bank - passable with care
- U0510 Drumcairn Close - passable with care
- B520_40 Stewartstown Road, Coalisland at Kingsrow closed due to flooding
- Castlewellan - Significant flooding on Bann Rod - Passable with care though road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.
- St James Road (closed due to flooding)
- Artifinny Road (Closed due to flooding)
- Old Road, Maghaberry (closed due to flooding)
Elsewhere fallen trees have affected :
- Old Portglenone Rd near Garvaghy Rd
- Woodside Rd near Moore's Concrete
- Moneyreagh Road, Moneyreagh
- Island Road Lower, Ballycarry
- Bryansford Road, Newcastle. Closed due to a fallen tree
- Crumlin Road near Carlisle Circus, Belfast, partially obstructed
- Shore Rd near Magheramorne Railway Stn, partially obstructed
- Killycarnan Road, Newtownbutler. Road completely obstructed.
- Ballee Road West, Ballymena. Road partially obstructed.
- Macfin Road, Ballymoney. Close to level crossing. Passable with care.
- Coleraine Road leaving Ballymoney. Road partially obstructed.
- Crieve Road, Newry. Road fully blocked.
- Dublin Road, Enniskillen near Killyhevlin Ind Est. Road fully blocked.
- Ballyintemple Road, Newry. Just past Callieveigh Castle Hotel. Road fully blocked.
- Mays Corner Road, Katesbridge. Road partially obstructed.
- Carrowkeel Road, Lisbellaw. Road fully obstructed.
- Derrylin Road, Ballyanaleck, Enniskillen. Road partially obstructed.
- Derryad Road, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen. Road fully obstructed at public jetty
- B8 Newry Road closed due to a fallen tree
- Derryleckagh Road Closed due to fallen tree
- A2 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint. Road partially obstructed.
- B8 Newry Road closed due to a fallen tree
- Derryleckagh Road Closed due to fallen tree
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police are warning that Storm Debi is likely to bring very strong winds to the south-east of Northern Ireland, with the likelihood of flying debris, which could lead to the possibility of injuries or the potential danger to life.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please stay at home where possible and do not make unnecessary journeys. If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind. Motorists should be advised of longer travel times for journeys
"Consider the potential risks before you leave. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger.”
The Met Office has warned that in some exposed costal areas, the strongest winds are expected to reach 75mph, or even 80mph, while inland areas are expected to see gusts of 60-65mph.
Storm Debi is due to move into the North Sea during Monday evening.