Motorists are warned of poor driving conditions across Northern Ireland as Storm Debi leaves flooded roads and fallen trees in her wake.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have urged the public to stay at home and not make unnecessary journeys due to the weather warnings for wind and rain.

The latest update (11.18am) from Trafficwatch NI gives details of roads affected:

A0055 Upper Knockbreda at Castlereagh Road – passable with care

A0055 Milltown Road - closed

C0269 Gilnahirk Road - closed

U0183 Lockview Road – passable with care

B0170 Belmont Road - passable with care

U0807 Ashton Park - passable with care

B0505 Holywood Road - passable with care

A0020 Newtownards Road, Belfast - passable with care

A0002 Bridge End - passable with care

A0023 Castlereagh Road - passable with care

U0501 North Bank - passable with care

U0510 Drumcairn Close - passable with care

B520_40 Stewartstown Road, Coalisland at Kingsrow closed due to flooding

Castlewellan - Significant flooding on Bann Rod - Passable with care though road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

St James Road (closed due to flooding)

Artifinny Road (Closed due to flooding)

Old Road, Maghaberry (closed due to flooding)

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere fallen trees have affected :

Old Portglenone Rd near Garvaghy Rd

Woodside Rd near Moore's Concrete

Moneyreagh Road, Moneyreagh

Island Road Lower, Ballycarry

Bryansford Road, Newcastle. Closed due to a fallen tree

Crumlin Road near Carlisle Circus, Belfast, partially obstructed

Shore Rd near Magheramorne Railway Stn, partially obstructed

Killycarnan Road, Newtownbutler. Road completely obstructed.

Ballee Road West, Ballymena. Road partially obstructed.

Macfin Road, Ballymoney. Close to level crossing. Passable with care.

Coleraine Road leaving Ballymoney. Road partially obstructed.

Crieve Road, Newry. Road fully blocked.

Dublin Road, Enniskillen near Killyhevlin Ind Est. Road fully blocked.

Ballyintemple Road, Newry. Just past Callieveigh Castle Hotel. Road fully blocked.

Mays Corner Road, Katesbridge. Road partially obstructed.

Carrowkeel Road, Lisbellaw. Road fully obstructed.

Derrylin Road, Ballyanaleck, Enniskillen. Road partially obstructed.

Derryad Road, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen. Road fully obstructed at public jetty

B8 Newry Road closed due to a fallen tree

Derryleckagh Road Closed due to fallen tree

A2 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint. Road partially obstructed.

B8 Newry Road closed due to a fallen tree

Derryleckagh Road Closed due to fallen tree

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are warning that Storm Debi is likely to bring very strong winds to the south-east of Northern Ireland, with the likelihood of flying debris, which could lead to the possibility of injuries or the potential danger to life.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please stay at home where possible and do not make unnecessary journeys. If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind. Motorists should be advised of longer travel times for journeys

Electric poles blocking the road on the Loughmourne Road in Co Antrim on Monday. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

"Consider the potential risks before you leave. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger.”

The Met Office has warned that in some exposed costal areas, the strongest winds are expected to reach 75mph, or even 80mph, while inland areas are expected to see gusts of 60-65mph.