Storm Éowyn: Saturday's list of road closures across Northern Ireland

A massive clear-up operation continues across Northern Ireland after Storm Éowyn left more than 2,300 obstructions across the entire road network.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd paid tribute to staff from his Department who are out on the ground dealing with the impact of the storm.

Hazards still remain on many roads while the clearance operation continues with the public urged to exercise caution if out and about.

“Our teams worked with other agencies to prepare for the potential impacts of Storm Éowyn and have been working extremely hard in difficult circumstances to deal with the aftermath,” said the Minister.

A major clean up is underway across Northern Ireland's road network after Storm Éowyn. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

"Our staff and contractors have been working around the clock, with the strategic network now open to traffic, but that does not tell the whole story. The work involved in opening just one road can take many hours. For example, 70 trees had to be cleared yesterday to re-open the M2.

"Our teams have also been assisting the health services to clear debris on routes into hospital sites as well as working with NIE Networks and NI Water to gain access to their critical infrastructure.

"The clear-up has been made more challenging with overnight snow and frost in many areas. Despite this, a gritting service was delivered on the main strategic road network and, again, I thank those who go out to do this work in the freezing weather.

"I want to thank our staff for the work they are doing to get our roads open safely again but the scale of the damage means a full clear-up could take a number of days. I would encourage road users to pay heed to ‘road closed’ signs as these warnings are intended to keep the travelling public safe.”

The clear-up begins across Northern Ireland to clear debris and trees which were blown down due to Storm Éowyn. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

There are further Met Office yellow warnings for snow and ice and wind in place for the weekend which is putting our resources under extreme pressure.

"While we will endeavour to deliver further gritting services on the main strategic road network we would continue to urge the public to consider if their journey is necessary and if you must travel please plan ahead and exercise caution and be mindful of changing conditions as roads which are normally gritted might not be,” added the Minister.

TrafficwatchNI are reporting, as of 1.10pm on Saturday, the following problems and updates on a number of roads.

Ards and North Down:

A2 Belfast- Bangor road closed at Devils Elbow – fallen tree.

High Street, Comber – tree down just before bridge.

Ballydrain Wood, Comber – tree down blockimg the road near junction Ardnavalley Park.

Killinchy Road, Comber.

Kempe House, Kempe Stones Road, Dundonald – tree down on the Belfast-bound carriageway.

Bangor Road, Groomsport – road impassable.

Portaferry Road, Newtownards - tree blocking lane going into Ards outside the Flying Club along the Portaferry Road several trees down.

Mountstewart Road, Newtownards - road blocked.

Moneyreagh Road, Moneyreagh – tree

Tullyubbert Road, Moneyreagh – tree

Ballyphillip Road, Ballyblack, Newtownards -tree.

Ballygowan Road, Comber – tree blocking entrance to the cemetery.

Belfast Road, Comber – tree.

Carrowdore Road, Newtownards – tree

Ballybunden Road, Killinchy – tree.

Antrim, Newtownabbey and East Antrim:

Ballyginniff Road, Crumlin.

Hillhead Road, Ballyclare – tree blocking both sides of road.

The Longshot, Ballyclare.

Castle Road, Randalstown - Fallen tree on the inward road to Randalstown just at Kenny’s garage.

Randalstown Road –Tree fallen across the road.

Beltoy Road, Carrickfergus – fallen tree on S-bend.

Stiles Way, Antrim – half the road blocked in the direction of Junction One.

Drumahoe Road, Larne – tree

Middleton Park, Larne – tree

Deerpark Road, Larne – tree

New Line, Carrickfergus – road closed.

Glenview Avenue, Newtownabbey.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon:

Cornakinnegar Road, Lurgan - fallen tree, road closed

Drumnacanvy Road, Portadown - fallen tree, road closed

Derrytrasna Road, Lurgan – fallen tree, road closed

Carbet Road, Portadown – fallen tree, road closed

Moy Road, Portadown – fallen tree, road closed

Thomas Street, Portadown – fallen tree, road closed

Tandragee Road, Portadown – fallen tree, road closed

New Forge, Magheralin – fallen tree, road closed.

Waringstown Road, Lurgan at Nisa.

Gilford Road, Craigavon at Clanbrassil Dr - Dungannon Rd at Moss Rd - 31 Lurgan Rd.

Belfast:

Areema Drive, Dunmurry – road half obstructed.

Lower Braniel Road, Belfast – fallen tree and street light.

Ballygowan Road, Belfast – fallen tree over one lane and into the next on a bend in the road.

North Road, east Belfast – tree down.

Cyprus Avenue, east Belfast – fallen tree.

East Belfast - Kirliston Drive - tree down fully obstructed.

Driver & Vehicle Testing Agency driving test centre, Dill Road, Belfast – tree down, road blocked.

Castlehill Road, Belfast – fallen tree located on the junction off Massey Avenue just off Castlehill Road.

Donegall Road, Belfast.

Old Holywood Road, Belfast.

Suffolk Road, Belfast – fallen tree, road closed.

St James Parade, Belfast – fallen tree, road closed.

Creighton Road, Belfast – fallen tree, passable.

Divis Street, Belfast – fallen tree, passable.

Landsdowne Road – fallen tree, passable.

Fortwilliam offslip – fallen trees, one lane closed, passable.

Colinbrook Avenue – fallen tree, road closed.

Colinglen Road – fallen trees, road closed.

Crumlin Road – fallen trees, passable.

Fortwilliam Park – fallen tree, road closed.

Aspen Park – fallen tree, road closed.

Ballysillan Road – fallen tree, passable.

Townsend Street – fallen tree, passable.

Cliftonville Road – fallen tree, passable.

Co Down:

The main A24 heading for Newcastle in Ballynahinch is closed from its junction with Downpatrick Road to Dromore Street. Diversion in place.

Crossgar Road East, Downpatrick – tree down blocking road at top of Bells Hill.

Vianstown Road, Downpatrick – tree down.

Tullybrannigan Road, Newcastle, above Priests Bridge going onto Bryansford Road – tree covering road.

Bryansford Avenue, Newcastle - Fallen tree outside Chatterbox Nursery.

Drumaness Road, Ballynahinch - two trees at Nos 25 and Nos 28.

Belfast Road, Saintfield – 20 fir trees down over 200m stretch of the road. Electric and phone lines also taken out.

Downpatrick Road, Crossgar - tree.

Kennel Road, Downpatrick – tree.

Bryansford Road at Tollymore National Outdoor Centre - multiple trees blocking road.

Finnebrogue Road, Downpatrick.

Crossgar Road East, Downpatrick.

Rocks Chapel Road, Crossgar.

Main Street, Downpatrick.

Ardaluin Court, Newcastle

Dungannon:

Drumgrannon Road, Dungannon – Tree down obstructing entire road both sides.

Moy Regional Primary School, Dungannon Road, Moy – tree down close to 30mph limit, road blocked.

Moor Road, Coalisland – tree.

Coole Road, Dungannon – tree.

Coalisland Road, Dungannon – tree.

Moy Road, Dungannon – tree.

Co Fermanagh:

Kesh Road – tree down

Balyreagh Road, Tempo – road blocked

Lough Shore Road, Enniskillen – fallen tree.

Stonepark Road, Brookeborough – fallen tree.

Belfast Road, close to Gardiners Road, Maguiresbridge – fallen tree.

Killadeas Road, Enniskillen – tree down near to Trory Church.

Tummery Road, Irvinestown – tree down.

Belfast Road, Enniskillen.

Lisburn and Castlereagh:

Knockburn Drive, Lisburn

Upper Ballynahinch Road, Hillsborough – tree blocking 3/4 road

Hillhall Road, Lisburn – closed completely due to multiple fallen trees and power cables.

Ogales Road, Lisburn – Tree blocking the road.

Ballymacash Road, Lisburn – near Laurel Grove.

Saintfield Road, Carryduff – trees down.

Belsize Road, Lisburn – report of a tree down at junction of Kirkwoods Road. Tree is blocking the Belfast - bound lane.

White Mountain Road.

Lisburn Road, Crumlin – two trees down.

Harry’s Road, Hillsborough – tree.

Ingrams Road, Lisburn – tree.

Blaris Road, Lisburn – tree.

Lower Slievenacloy Road, Lisburn.

Londonderry and Strabane:

Northland Crescent, Londonderry – Collapsed wall rendering street impassable.

Mid and East Antrim:

Old Shore Road, Carrickfergus approaching Troopers Lane.

Mid Ulster:

Poplar Hill Road, Cookstown

Maxol Filling Station, Orritor Road, Cookstown

Glenshane Road, Maghera – A6 Glenshane climbing lane past Oakleaf services. Inner lane blocked by large fallen tree.

Lisnamuck Road, Magherafelt – fallen tree.

Mountjoy Road, Stewartstown – tree.

Coalisland Road, Dungannon – tree.

Newry:

Newry Road, Kilkeel – at golf club, reopened.

Derrywilligan Road, Newry – tree down.

Derrymore Road Close, Oak Close, Bessbrook – clear and open

Keggall Road, Camlough – tree down.

Newry Road, Mayobridge – cleared and reopened.

Tullyah Road, Belleek just before Mountain House pub – cleared and reopened.

Corliss Road - Blaney Road, Crossmaglen – fallen tree.

Edward Street, Newry – road debris cleared, F/W coned off.

Co Tyrone:

Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge, Strabane – multiple trees down.

Camlough Road, Sixmilecross, Omagh – trees down.

Beltany Road, Omagh – tree down